4 Candidates File to Run for 3 Seats on South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education

As of 3:45 p.m. on July 27, four candidates have filed to run for three seats on the South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education: Patricia Azeez, Liz Callahan, Kevin Diaz, and Will Meyer.

Deadline to file is 4 p.m. but the Essex County Clerk’s Office closes at that time. Village Green will call the clerk’s office again on July 28 to confirm the number of filers.

Callahan and Meyer — both of whom are incumbents — announced their candidacies earlier Monday.

Neither Azeez nor Diaz have issued press release as of publication.

Incumbent Shayna Sackett-Gable announced that she would not seek reelection.

This story will be updated.