4 Candidates File to Run for 3 Seats on South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education

As of 3:45 p.m. on July 27, four candidates have filed to run for three seats on the South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education: Patricia Azeez, Liz Callahan, Kevin Diaz, and Will Meyer.
Deadline to file is 4 p.m. but the Essex County Clerk’s Office closes at that time. Village Green will call the clerk’s office again on July 28 to confirm the number of filers.
Callahan and Meyer — both of whom are incumbents — announced their candidacies earlier Monday.
Neither Azeez nor Diaz have issued press release as of publication.
Incumbent Shayna Sackett-Gable announced that she would not seek reelection.
This story will be updated.