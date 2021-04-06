Election Government Maplewood

Adams & Cripe to Run Unopposed in June 8 Primary Election for Maplewood Township Committee

By access_timeApr-06-2021

Incumbent Nancy Adams and first-time candidate Jamaine Cripe will run unopposed in the 2021 Maplewood Township Committee primary election.

The deadline to file a petition to run was April 5, 2021; according to Township Clerk Liz Fritzen, no other candidates — either Democrat or Republican — filed.

The primary is on June . . .

Dear readers, paywall subscriptions help pay for the quality journalism that makes Village Green a trusted news source. If you already have an active subscription, please  sign in here. 
If you do not have a subscription, please consider subscribing for just $45/year, $15/quarter or $5/month. Click here for more information. For more information on your subscription membership, visit our Paywall FAQs here: https://villagegreennj.com/paywall-faq/. If you have any questions or concerns — or if you’d like to request a free subscription (times are tough, we know), email us at villagegreennj@gmail.com.

Other Stories

  • Adams & Cripe to Run Unopposed in June 8 Primary Election for Maplewood Township Committee
  • Farrell Field Park Conservancy to Host Village Trustees Candidate Virtual Meet and Greet April 7
  • Voter Registration Deadline for May 11 South Orange Election Is April 20
  • Former Maplewood Elected Officials Endorse Adams & Cripe for Township Committee