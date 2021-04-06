Adams & Cripe to Run Unopposed in June 8 Primary Election for Maplewood Township Committee

Incumbent Nancy Adams and first-time candidate Jamaine Cripe will run unopposed in the 2021 Maplewood Township Committee primary election.
The deadline to file a petition to run was April 5, 2021; according to Township Clerk Liz Fritzen, no other candidates — either Democrat or Republican — filed.
The primary is on June . . .
