CCR to Host Virtual Board of Ed Candidates Forum October 8; Register Now

The South Orange/Maplewood Community Coalition on Race will be hosting a virtual forum for the South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education election on Thursday, October 8, at 7:30 p.m.
Read more about the election here.
To register to attend the forum, visit this link:
https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUqdOysrDgqG9w5eqwY8k7fsf9-3Ct-zWaH.
Registrants will receive an email to join the meeting after registration.
There are two other forums this year:
- The League of Women Voters and the Presidents’ Council are planning a virtual forum for Monday, October 12, 7:30 p.m., via the South Orange & Maplewood School District’s Webex platform. The 5 candidates who are not running unopposed will be in attendance; according to LWV rules, Kamal Zubieta is not permitted to attend due to her running unopposed.
- The Hilton Neighborhood Association is planning to host a candidate forum on Thursday, October 15 at 7:30 pm.