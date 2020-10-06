Election Maplewood Schools / Kids South Orange

CCR to Host Virtual Board of Ed Candidates Forum October 8; Register Now

By access_timeOct-06-2020

The South Orange/Maplewood Community Coalition on Race will be hosting a virtual forum for the South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education election on Thursday, October 8, at 7:30 p.m.

Read more about the election here.

To register to attend the forum, visit this link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUqdOysrDgqG9w5eqwY8k7fsf9-3Ct-zWaH.

Registrants will receive an email to join the meeting after registration.

There are two other forums this year:

  • The League of Women Voters and the Presidents’ Council are planning a virtual forum for Monday, October 12, 7:30 p.m., via the South Orange & Maplewood School District’s Webex platform. The 5 candidates who are not running unopposed will be in attendance; according to LWV rules, Kamal Zubieta is not permitted to attend due to her running unopposed.
  • The Hilton Neighborhood Association is planning to host a candidate forum on Thursday, October 15 at 7:30 pm.

 

 

