CCR to Host Virtual Board of Ed Candidates Forum October 8; Register Now

The South Orange/Maplewood Community Coalition on Race will be hosting a virtual forum for the South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education election on Thursday, October 8, at 7:30 p.m.

Read more about the election here.

To register to attend the forum, visit this link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUqdOysrDgqG9w5eqwY8k7fsf9-3Ct-zWaH.

Registrants will receive an email to join the meeting after registration.

There are two other forums this year: