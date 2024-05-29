LETTER: 5 Former, Current Elected Officials Endorse Adams & Cripe

Three candidates are running for two Maplewood Township Committee seats in 2024: incumbents Nancy Adams and Jamaine Cripe, and Malia Herman. The primary election is on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. The general election takes place on Tuesday, November 5, 2024. Read all of our Election Coverage here.

To the Editor:

We write to offer our unqualified endorsement of the candidacy of Mayor Nancy Adams and Deputy Mayor Jamaine Cripe for Maplewood Township Committee in the upcoming June 4 Democratic Primary. We are proud to serve as their campaign co-chairs.

Many of us served on the Maplewood Township Committee. We know what the job entails and why Nancy and Jamaine are the right people for the job.

Nancy Adams is an experienced leader who brings people together. She has an incredible list of accomplishments since moving to Maplewood in 1989, for many years as a community volunteer and since 2016 as a member of the Township Committee. She is not about talk, but about getting things done. For example, she:

Is currently leading effort to establish New Jersey’s first stormwater utility in Maplewood (preparing our infrastructure for increasingly severe storms)

ended the use of gas leaf blowers

increased annual tree plantings

enacted critical local code changes that limit building size on residential lots

We are especially thrilled that Nancy succeeded in creating the annual celebration of local women for Women’s History Month in South Orange-Maplewood.

Jamaine Cripe is in her first term on the Township Committee. She is the first person ever elected from the Seth Boyden neighborhood. Representation matters. She is an effective voice for her neighbors and for the many constituencies that make up Maplewood’s diversity, including our many immigrant communities, our LGBTQ+ families and parents of neurodiverse and differently-abled kids. Jamaine is a listener and someone who knows how to collaborate with her colleagues to make things happen. In her first term, she:

helped lead the work on the Inclusive Playground coming to Maplecrest Park in 2025

pushed hard for opening the pool to all residents on heat advisory days

worked to increase the number of needs-based pool memberships

championed the need for free swim lessons for kids whose families can’t afford them

We look forward to what Jamaine will accomplish in her second term. We support her ongoing efforts to make Maplewood Township buildings and events fully ADA compliant.

Nancy and Jamaine have earned your trust!

On June 4, please re-elect Mayor Nancy Adams and Deputy Mayor Jamaine Cripe.

Sincerely,

Mila Jasey, NJ Assembly, 27th District. 2007-2023

Ellen Davenport, Township Committee, 1990-2001; Mayor from 1994-1997

Garnet R. Hall, NJ Assembly, 28th District, currently serving

Kathy Leventhal, Township Committee, 2004-2015; Deputy Mayor from 2009-2015

India Larrier, Township Committee, 2012-2017