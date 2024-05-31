LETTER: Adams & Cripe Have Championed LGBTQ+ Equality in Our Community

To the Editor:

We write to lend our voice to the many people across the community who have endorsed the candidacy of Mayor Nancy Adams and Deputy Mayor Jamaine Cripe for Township Committee in the June 4 Democratic Primary. Nancy and Jamaine have been champions of LGBTQ+ equality on the township side and across our community.

As the mother of a son who identifies in the LGBTQ+ community, Nancy knows first-hand the impacts and struggles that LGBTQ+ families are facing in the wake of anti-LGBTQ+ attacks across our state and around the country. Nancy has been a strong supporter over her nine years on the Township Committee of moving Maplewood towards becoming a more equitable community for all residents.

As a staunch LGBTQ+ ally, chaplain and religious educator, Jamaine understands the challenges and inequities that our diverse families sometimes face across the community and in the schools. We truly value her unwavering public support.

We need to keep Nancy and Jamaine on the Township Committee, where they set the tone and make a difference for us and our children. Please join us on June 4 in voting to re-elect Nancy Adams and Jamaine Cripe.

Sincerely,

Amanda Fisk-Helms (she/her)

Amy Fisk-Helms (she/her)

Shawn Jordan (he/him)

Cynthia Kern (she/her)

Steve Latz (he/him)

Joanna Lawrence (she/her)

Ted Lawson (he/him)

Scott McGowan

Amanda Mazzarella (she/her)

Steph Mazzarella (she/they)

Rick Myers

Kimi Nakata (she/her)

Sarah Savino (they/them)

Laura Savino (she/her)

JB Stark (they/them)

Early Voting: May 29-June2

Election day Polls are open: from 6:00 AM – 8:00 PM

For Voter Information (checking your registration, your polling place or for other questions), call: 1-877-658-6837 or visit: https://www.nj.gov/state/elections/vote.shtml

Voting by Mail: