LETTER: Cripe Prioritizes the Well-Being of Maplewood’s Diverse Community

Three candidates are running for two Maplewood Township Committee seats in 2024: incumbents Nancy Adams and Jamaine Cripe, and Malia Herman. The primary election is on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. The general election takes place on Tuesday, November 5, 2024. Read all of our Election Coverage here.

Dear Residents of Maplewood,

I am honored to write in enthusiastic support of Jamaine Cripe’s candidacy for Township Committee Member in the upcoming election. Having observed Jamaine’s remarkable dedication to our community and her outstanding leadership qualities, I have no doubt that she is the ideal candidate to effectively represent the best interests of Maplewood residents.

Jamaine’s extensive experience and track record of service in various community organizations, as well as her current role as Deputy Mayor of Maplewood, have showcased her ability to effectively lead with compassion and moral clarity. Her commitment to promoting inclusivity, accessibility, and community engagement is truly commendable and sets her apart as a candidate who prioritizes the well-being of our diverse community.

Jamaine’s commitment to amplifying the voices of all residents, including those traditionally underrepresented, demonstrates her dedication to serving the community with moral purpose. Throughout her tenure, Jamaine has spearheaded numerous initiatives aimed at enhancing public safety, promoting health and community services, and advocating for the voices of all residents. Her common-sense approaches to governance, emphasis on cost-effective solutions, and focus on environmental sustainability demonstrate her forward-thinking vision for Maplewood’s future.

Jamaine’s dedication to fostering a welcoming and inclusive community is reflected in her support for initiatives such as the Inclusive Playground, the expansion of needs-based pool memberships, and the promotion of ADA compliance in all facilities. Her advocacy for the neuro-diverse, differently-abled, and immigrant residents ensures that Maplewood remains a place where everyone feels valued and supported.

Moreover, as a Black woman, Jamaine brings a unique perspective and lived experience to an otherwise all-White Township Committee. Her perspective is invaluable in shaping policies and decisions that reflect the diversity of Maplewood and ensure equitable representation for all residents. Losing Jamaine in the upcoming election would not only be a significant loss to the community but a missed opportunity to benefit from her distinct voice and perspective.

In conclusion, I wholeheartedly believe that Jamaine Cripe’s passion, experience, and commitment to serving the residents of Maplewood make her an outstanding candidate for Township Committee Member. I urge you to cast your vote in support of Jamaine Cripe in the upcoming election and join me in empowering a pro environment, pro diversity, dedicated leader, who will work tirelessly to make our community even better.

Sincerely,

Fariha Chougle

Maplewood, NJ