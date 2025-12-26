LETTER: Why I Support Brendan Gill for Congress

Village Green is accepting letters of support for the February 5, 2026 special election primary for the New Jersey 11th Congressional District seat. Twelve Democrats are running in the primary; their is no Republican primary as there is only one candidate declared. Letters must be factual and may not contain attacks against other candidates. Letters will be vetted and published at the discretion of the editors. Letter writers must be residents of Maplewood and South Orange. Deadline for submission is January 22, 5 p.m. Email [email protected].

I write to support Brendan Gill for Congress in the February 5th, special primary election. I represent federal workers as Acting President of AFGE Local 913, serve as a Democratic State Committeeman and am Co-Chair of the South Orange Democratic Committee. Most importantly, though I am a concerned citizen of South Orange who feels we need a strong representative in Congress to defend democracy and the progressive values our community shares.

As union official, I have witnessed firsthand the chaos the Trump administration’s attacks on government services have had from delays in services to people losing the sense of a secure future serving the American people. Understaffed agencies lead to real harm for Americans who rely on a government that actually functions.

Locally, I also have the privilege of working arm in arm with neighbors who believe deeply in community, fairness, and public service. It’s from all of these perspectives that I am proud to say we need Brendan Gill in Congress.

Brendan Gill is the kind of leader those of us who believe in democracy, a fair government, and public service need right now. Brendan Gill is someone who doesn’t just talk about values, but has spent his career delivering results.

As an Essex County Commissioner, Brendan helped secure a $120 million bond ordinance to replace lead service lines in Newark—an investment in public health, dignity, and basic human rights. He has been a consistent champion for environmental justice, protecting immigrants, LGBTQIA+ residents, public safety and reproductive freedom.

Just as importantly, Brendan understands that democracy only works when people are engaged. As Chair of the Montclair Democrats, he helped build a statewide progressive volunteer network of more than 14,000 people, powering hundreds of thousands of phone calls, door knocks, and handwritten postcards—real organizing, real turnout, real impact.

I’ve worked alongside Brendan, and I’ve seen his leadership up close. He shows up. He listens. He fights for labor rights, social justice, and policies that make life fairer for everyday people.

We are fortunate to have a strong field of candidates running for Congress, but for me the choice is clear. Brendan Gill has the experience, the values, and the backbone to stand up for the values we share as a community. He has my full support—and I urge voters to give him theirs.

Signed,

Larry Hirsch

South Orange