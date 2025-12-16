Election

Mail-In Ballots for NJ-11 Congressional Primary Start Going Out on Dec. 22

by The Village Green

But, if you want to vote by mail, you need to fill out a form and submit it. Get your form right here!

The Village Green
Voters in New Jersey’s 11th Congressional district can begin voting by next week in the special election Democratic primary to fill Gov.-Elect Mikie Sherrill‘s former seat. (There is no Republican primary since only one candidate is running as a Republican: Randolph Mayor Joe Hathaway.)

The county clerks in Essex, Morris and Passaic counties will begin mailing out Mail-In Ballots to registered voters in NJ-11 who have requested them on December 22. The deadline to apply for a Mail-In Ballot by Mail for the Special Primary Election is January 29.

Democratic voters in South Orange and Maplewood (and any other town in Essex County that is within NJ-11) can go to essexclerk.com/services/6 for a Mail-In Ballot or download the application below. You then mail it back to the county by January 29. Primary election day is Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026.

Find a full chronology of NJ-11 special election dates attached below.

The 12 Democratic candidates are:

Read more Village Green Nj-11 special election coverage at

