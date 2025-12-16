Mail-In Ballots for NJ-11 Congressional Primary Start Going Out on Dec. 22

Voters in New Jersey’s 11th Congressional district can begin voting by next week in the special election Democratic primary to fill Gov.-Elect Mikie Sherrill‘s former seat. (There is no Republican primary since only one candidate is running as a Republican: Randolph Mayor Joe Hathaway.)

The county clerks in Essex, Morris and Passaic counties will begin mailing out Mail-In Ballots to registered voters in NJ-11 who have requested them on December 22. The deadline to apply for a Mail-In Ballot by Mail for the Special Primary Election is January 29.

Democratic voters in South Orange and Maplewood (and any other town in Essex County that is within NJ-11) can go to essexclerk.com/services/6 for a Mail-In Ballot or download the application below. You then mail it back to the county by January 29. Primary election day is Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026.

Find a full chronology of NJ-11 special election dates attached below.

The 12 Democratic candidates are:

Passaic County Commissioner John Bartlett , johnbartlett.com

, Army Reserve member Zach Beecher , zachbeecher.com

, J-L Cauvin , jlfornj.com Community advocate, lawyer and comedian

Cammie Croft , cammieforcongress.com Former Obama administration member

Dean Dafis , dafisforcongress.com Former Maplewood Mayor

Essex County Commissioner Brendan Gill , gillfornj.com

, Jeff Grayzel , grayzelforcongress.com Morris Township Committee member

Tom Malinowski: malinowskifornj.com Former NJ-7 Congressman

Analilia Mejia , analiliafornj.com Co-Exec. Director of Popular Democracy

Justin Strickland , justinstrickland.com Chatham Councilman

Tahesha Way , taheshaway.com NJ Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of State

Anna Lee Williams, annaleewilliams.com Activist

