Murphy Announces Special Election for Sherrill’s Congressional Seat: Feb. 5 Primary, April 16 General

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has announced dates for a special election to fill Gov.-elect Mikie Sherrill‘s 11sth Congressional District Seat. As many as 11 candidates are expected to vie for the seat in the Feb. 5 Democratic primary, including former Maplewood Mayor Dean Dafis, former NJ-7 Congressman Tom Malinowski, Essex County Commissioner Brendan Gill, Passaic County Commissioner John Bartlett (D-Wayne), Morris Township Committeeman Jeff Grayzel, former Obama administration official Cammie Croft, and community advocate Anna Lee Williams. Randolph Mayor Joe Hathaway is the first Republican to launch a bid for NJ-11.

Read the election announcement from Murphy here:

Posted on – 11/21/2025

TRENTON – Governor Phil Murphy today issued a writ of election to fill the vacancy in the U.S. House of Representatives for New Jersey’s 11th Congressional District created by the resignation of Representative Mikie Sherrill, Governor-elect of New Jersey, who resigned from office effective 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, November 20, 2025.