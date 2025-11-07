Tom Malinowski, Brendan Gill Declare Runs for Sherrill’s NJ-11 Seat

Maplewood and South Orange, this election cycle did not end on November 4 for local voters.

The success of Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill’s campaign for New Jersey Governor means that her seat is up for election. While details of the special election have not yet been announced, Sherrill will be sworn in in January, meaning that hopefuls have just two months — or less — to mount their campaigns.

Already on the Democratic side, former diplomat and NJ-7 Congressman Tom Malinowski has announced his bid (declaring on November 4). On November 5, Essex County Commissioner Brendan Gill announced his run for NJ-11.

Passaic County Commissioner John Bartlett (D-Wayne) has also announced his candidacy, along with Morris Township Committeeman Jeff Grayzel, former Obama administration official Cammie Croft, and community advocate Anna Lee Williams.

The New Jersey Globe reported on October 24 that is has “confirmed” that Maplewood Township Committee member and former Mayor Dean Dafis is “likely to enter the still-hypothetical special election.” Dafis has not yet announced his candidacy. Since June, the Globe has also been reporting that South Orange Mayor Sheena Collum is a “potential” candidate. Other potential candidates are Biden administration official Jack Miller, Assemblywoman Rosy Bagolie (D-Livingston) and Democratic Chatham Borough Councilman Justin Strickland.

Randolph Mayor Joe Hathaway is the first Republican to launch a bid for NJ-11.

Malinowski did represent a small portion of the current NJ-11 (Millburn) before it was redistricted from NJ-7 after the 2020 Census. Maplewood and South Orange were a part of NJ-10 before the most recent redistricting. Malinowski says he intends to move into NJ-11 before the primary and his campaign address is in Millburn. Gill is stressing his “Born and raised in Essex County” credentials.

Watch Malinowski’s and Gill’s campaign launch videos here:



