Mikie Sherrill Wins NJ Governor Race—South Orange & Maplewood Helped

South Orange and Maplewood did their part helping to elect New Jersey’s next Governor — U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill — with local leaders and organizers stumping and raising funds, and local voters casting ballots for her by overwhelming margins.

According to Maplewood Democratic Chair Ian Grodman, Sherrill bested Jack Ciattarelli by a 9-1 margin in Maplewood. South Orange also voted 9-1 for Sherrill over Ciattarelli, according to the Essex County Clerk’s website.

U.S. Senator Andy Kim stumped for Sherrill at a No Kings rally in Maplewood in October and Sherrill has attended multiple functions and fundraisers in the two towns, including a garage bar event hosted by We Start Here, Maplewood Democrats, the South Orange Democratic Committee and SOMA Action.

Sherrill, who has been representing SOMA as part of the 11th Congressional district since it was redrawn at the dawn of this decade, was quickly endorsed by many Maplewood elected officials in the Democratic primary — including Mayor Nancy Adams, Deputy Mayor Malia Herman and Township Committee members Vic De Luca and Dean Dafis.

After the win, Mayor Adams told Village Green, “I think I can speak for most of our community in that I’m relieved that our state voted strongly to elect Mikie Sherrill as our next governor. I thank the voters of Maplewood for turning out in record numbers to do just that! MAPSO steps up and speaks out by voting for what’s right for all people and I am grateful to live in and represent this community. Thank you, Maplewood!”

South Orange Mayor Sheena Collum, who campaigned for Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop in the primary as his lieutenant governor pick, was quick to throw her full support behind Sherrill when the Congresswoman gained the nomination in June.

“A huge congratulations to Governor-Elect Mikie Sherrill,” Collum told Village Green on election night. “Her election reaffirms that New Jersey is proudly a blue state — and that voters have given her a clear mandate to reject Trumpism, take the gloves off, and fight for all of us. Mikie’s compassion, integrity, and record of service set her apart, and I have no doubt she will work tirelessly to bring people together and move our state forward.”

“I’m especially grateful to the South Orange and Maplewood Democrats, SOMA Action, and the thousands of local activists who knew what was on the line and hustled for this decisive win,” said Collum. “We’ve got so much to be proud of — and so much to be thankful for. And let’s be honest, it feels pretty great to see only the second woman ever elected Governor of New Jersey.”