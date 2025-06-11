Sheena Collum ‘Throws Full Support’ Behind Mikie Sherrill in NJ Governor Race

In April, South Orange Mayor Sheena Collum was named by NJ gubernatorial candidate Steven Fulop as his pick for Lieutenant Governor and subsequently campaigned aggressively with Fulop throughout New Jersey. Fulop lost his Democratic primary bid to U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill tonight. The following statement is from Sheena Collum:

I couldn’t be prouder or more inspired by what my friend and partner accomplished in this race. Steven Fulop didn’t just run a campaign—he built a movement grounded in bold, practical policies, offering full transparency to voters and a deep belief in representing all New Jerseyans – not just the well-off and well-connected.

He ignited a fire in a new generation of leaders, activists, and everyday people who now believe they, too, have a place in elected office. This race was more than a primary—it was a powerful glimpse of what our democracy can and should be: inclusive, hopeful, and driven by purpose.

Watching Steven lead with conviction, urgency, and heart has been nothing short of extraordinary. I never imagined being asked to run as Lieutenant Governor alongside a leading gubernatorial candidate and someone I admire so deeply. I’ll always be grateful for his trust and belief in me.

While the outcome wasn’t what we hoped for, the work continues. I’m proud to throw my full support behind Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill. The stakes are simply too high for ego or disappointment to slow us down. Now is the time to come together, rally behind our nominee, and work like hell to keep New Jersey blue.

This is our moment. Let’s rise to it.