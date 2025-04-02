Collum Confirms She Is Fulop’s Pick for Running Mate

After newjerseyglobe.com posted the scoop, South Orange Mayor Sheena Collum has confirmed with Village Green that she is gubernatorial candidate Steve Fulop’s choice to run with him for the lieutenant governor position.

Fulop was expected to make the announcement April 2 in South Orange with Collum. Fulop is one of six Democrats vying for the Democratic nomination: he is joined by Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill (NJ-11), who has been endorsed by four of the five current Maplewood Township Committee members including Mayor Nancy Adams); U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer (NJ-5), former Montclair Mayor Sean Spiller, and former New Jersey Senate President Stephen Sweeney. Maplewood Township Committee member Deb Engel has also endorsed Fulop.

The Globe called Collum “a brain policy wonk,” in reporting the news and quoted Collum calling herself “an unapologetic, pussyhat-wearing progressive.”

Collum was an early endorser of Fulop, announcing her support shortly after he announced his candidacy in 2023. He subsequently tapped her to serve as his campaign’s senior advisor for Housing and Economic Development.



“Sheena is like a force of nature,” Fulop told Village Green in a profile of Collum in 2024. “I happen to think she is one of the most talented mayors and executives in the state of New Jersey. South Orange is very, very fortunate to have her, and there’s a lot of reasons why I feel that way. Her knowledge of development and policy is really second to none. She’s practical, she’s pragmatic, she’s thoughtful, and she’s solution oriented. She’s not really a just pie in the sky type of person. She’s about results and getting things done.”

“I was really floored by his election to begin with – and that he ran off the line,” Collum said of Fulop. “He was an outsider. He did not have the establishment support, and that’s something that I really value — seeing somebody who’s so committed realizing that it’s a challenge, it’s an uphill battle. He was ultimately elected in Jersey City, and now you see he’s doing the exact same thing running for governor. […] There were already a lot of philosophical similarities of what we think about democracy.”

In a Facebook message today to local constituents, Collum wrote, “Can’t say I’m not a little nervous, but I’m incredibly energized, mainly because all of you have shown me such love and kindness and grace as I’ve had the honor of serving you as Mayor. We know there’s a lot at stake right now and so much unnecessary suffering and desperation, and I’m ready to bring some fire. Love to all, wish me luck.”

Per the Globe, Fulop is the first gubernatorial candidate to announce a pre-primary choice for lieutenant governor since the office was created for the 2009 election. If elected, Collum would be the first Asian American to serve as NJ Lt. Governor.

Read more here: