Engel Endorses Fulop for Governor in Split from Maplewood Township Committee Colleagues

Maplewood Township Committeeperson and former Deputy Mayor Deborah Engel announced on Feb. 20 that she is endorsing Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop for Governor.

“Steve Fulop first impressed me with his courage to stand up to the political establishment and speak openly about the need for change in New Jersey politics,” said Engel via a press release from the Fulop campaign. “He isn’t afraid to fight for our shared values, which is more important than ever given what we’re witnessing at the federal level.”

Candidates who have declared for the Democratic primary in June 2025 (the general election is in November) include Fulop, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer (NJ-5), U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill (NJ-11), former Montclair Mayor Sean Spiller, and former New Jersey Senate President Stephen Sweeney.

Engel, who announced earlier this month that she would not seek re-election to the Maplewood Township Committee, made news last fall when she alleged that she lost support from key TC colleagues to be named 2025 Mayor when she failed to endorse U.S. Rep Mikie Sherrill — who represents Maplewood and South Orange in Congress — for Governor.

Sherrill distanced herself from the Maplewood caucus vote, saying in part, “As Deb said, this did not come from our campaign and has no place here. I’m going to keep working every day to earn support from New Jerseyans.”

Read more here: After Some Political Drama, Nancy Adams Voted Maplewood Mayor for 2nd Year, Malia Herman to Be Deputy Mayor

South Orange Mayor Sheena Collum was an early endorser of Fulop, while Maplewood Mayor Nancy Adams has endorsed Sherrill after the Congresswoman announced she was running for Governor last fall. Committeeperson Vic DeLuca, Committeeperson Dean Dafis, and Committeeperson-elect Malia Herman all endorsed Sherrill last fall along with over 100 county and local elected officials in New Jersey’s 11th district.

Read more here: A SOMA House Divided — Mayors Endorse Different Candidates in NJ Gov Democratic Primary

In endorsing Fulop, Engel cited his “deep passion for policy” including alternative transportation such as protected bike lanes and public transit, and his knowledge and experience as a mayor, saying Fulop was “someone who truly understands the challenges municipalities face, something a state or federal legislator simply cannot match.”

“Steve and I also share a belief in the benefits of shared services at both the local and regional levels, and I appreciate his commitment to making the state budget process more transparent,” said Engel who encouraged local residents to attend one of two upcoming meet-and-greets happening in MAPSO on Feb. 20 and Feb. 26.

Read the press release announcing the endorsement here:

MAPLEWOOD, N.J. — Steven Fulop's campaign for governor is making a stop in Maplewood for a meet-and-greet this evening, followed by a larger event in South Orange hosted by Mayor Sheena Collum, an early endorser of his campaign. The Maplewood event also marks Committeeperson Deborah Engel's endorsement of Fulop, following political tensions last year when she was the only Maplewood Committeeperson who did not endorse Mikie Sherrill's campaign for governor.

Engel is backing Fulop, recognizing his leadership as a break from the entrenched political machine that has held New Jersey back for too long.

“Deb Engel has dedicated her career to serving her community with integrity and purpose, and she is exactly the kind of leader New Jersey needs,” said Fulop. “She stands apart from some elected officials because she cares deeply about policy and the details that drive meaningful change. I’m honored to have her support and look forward to working with her for years to come. Our campaign’s endorsements are different because we are openly advocating for change and reform. While some endorsements are just a press release from a county chair, a name on paper, ours come from people willing to stand tall despite pressure because they believe in our vision and are committed to making a difference.”

Fulop’s campaign continues to gain momentum, with over 1,200 active volunteers and multiple meet-and-greets happening across New Jersey each week.

“People are tired of political machines and are focused on policy that will move New Jersey forward,” added Fulop. “They want a governor who stands up for them, not party bosses. We’re seeing that energy grow across the state, and it’s only getting stronger.”

As the race progresses, Fulop’s campaign is building grassroots support from voters seeking real leadership and a break from the status quo in Trenton.

Join us tonight for the Maplewood Meet-and-Greet from 6:30 – 8:00 PM EST.