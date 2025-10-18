Senator Andy Kim Headlines ‘No Kings’ Rally in Maplewood

U.S. Senator Andy Kim was the headline speaker today at a “No Kings” rally in Maplewood, addressing nearly 2,000 local residents in one of more than 2,700 such rallies happening nationwide.

The event was organized locally by SOMA Action, in coordination with national organizations like Indivisible, to protest actions by the Trump Administration. Residents carried signs protesting Trump policies related to immigration and free speech, and referencing cuts to Federal agencies and the current government shutdown.

Kim addressed those and other topics.

“Donald Trump has made billions of dollars since January 20. How much money has your family made?” Kim asked the crowd. “How much money are the American people seeing taken out of their pockets right now to fuel this mob-boss politics that we are seeing right now?”

Kim invoked the late U.S. Congressman John Lewis, a Civil Rights leader. Kim said that in his last conversation with Lewis, he asked him how this moment compared to the 1960s.

“He did say, ‘Young man, we’re not going to compare the years … but this is an historic moment in this country.’ And I’ll be honest with you,” said Kim, “that was hard for me to hear from somebody who actually carries the scars of history upon his body. And I’ll be honest with you: I don’t actually want to live through history. I’d much rather live through quieter times …. but these are the times we are in.”

“These moments of history … the ending is not determined,” said Kim. “They are shaped by those who step up.” He asked the crowd to vote for Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill, who is engaged in a close race for NJ Governor against Republican nominee Jack Ciattarelli.

“We have an awesome responsibility here in New Jersey,” said Kim.

He said other senators in Washington, DC keep asking him what it feels like on the ground in NJ. Who’s gonna win?”

“I know over the years, we’ve complained why does Iowa and New Hampshire — why do they get to go first for the Presidentials?” said Kim. “What I’ll say is, New Jersey, we are the Iowa and New Hampshire of the midterm elections. We are the ones that are going to send a message to the rest of this country.”