Maplewood Dem TC Candidates to Debate May 15 at Hilton Neighborhood Meeting

Democratic candidates for Maplewood Township Committee — Jane Collins-Colding and Max Kravitz — will debate the issues at the monthly Hilton Neighborhood Association meeting on Thursday, May 15 at 7 p.m. at the DeHart Community Center at 120 Burnett Street.

Maplewood Township Committee member Vic DeLuca said that the candidates forum will also be streamed on the HNA Facebook page.

The two candidates are vying for one seat in the primary; primary election day is June 10.

Collins-Colding, who is a mother of five, foster mother to 20, an entrepreneur and community volunteer, applied and received the unanimous endorsement by the Maplewood Democratic Committee in March.

Kravitz, who is a 2023 graduate of Columbia High School, a member of the Maplewood Arts Council, and former member of the Youth Advisory Committee, announced his candidacy via his Facebook page on April 1.

Read more here: Jane Collins-Colding and Max Kravitz Vie for 1 Maplewood Township Committee Seat in Dem Primary