Maplewood Democratic Committee Makes Open Call for Municipal Candidates

From the MAPLEWOOD DEMOCRATIC COMMITTEE:

Maplewood, NJ (January 20, 2025) –The Maplewood Democratic Committee (MDC) requests submissions from all registered Democrats interested in running as endorsed candidates for the local governing body – the Township Committee. This year the NJ Democratic Primary is scheduled for June 10, 2025; the General Election is on November 4, 2025. In accordance with state election law, candidates seeking elected office must file their petitions to be on the primary ballot on or before March 24, 2025.

This year, we will also be voting for candidates for Governor and State Assembly. New Jersey is one of only two states in the country having a gubernatorial election this year. There are currently six candidates who have declared that they are running in the Democratic Primary Election for Governor.

The MDC will host a public webinar twice, once on February 18, 2025 at which interested candidates can learn more about the process of running for office, election requirements, and about serving on the Township Committee. A link to sign up and attend the public webinar will be distributed by the end of January

The MDC will also host a public candidate forum on March 10, 2025 where members of the public and members of the MDC can hear from and question interested Democrats seeking endorsement for the Township Committee. Details about the event, which will be held virtually or in a hybrid format, are forthcoming.

To be considered for an endorsement by the Maplewood Democratic Committee, candidates must submit a letter of interest describing their interest in running for the Township Committee and a resume by March 3, 2025 to Ian Grodman, MDC Chair, at [email protected], or at [email protected]. Candidates seeking MDC endorsement will also be required to produce a petition with a minimum of 25 signatures of registered Democrats in Maplewood who support them by March 10, 2025 to MDC Chair Grodman at [email protected]. Please note that 25 signatures represents half of the required amount of at least 50 signatures for municipal office according to state election law. Petitions can be picked up at the Township Clerk’s Office or by contacting MDC Chair Ian Grodman.

After introducing all Democratic candidates for Township Committee to the public on March 10, the MDC will gather on March 19, 2025 to consider the candidates seeking MDC endorsement. The Maplewood Democratic Committee is now one of the only Democratic Committees that will vote to endorse more than one person running for the term beginning January 1, 2026. If more than one person is qualified, we will endorse all those registered Democrats that forty percent of the Committee members deem qualified, and those will all be running as Maplewood Democratic Committee endorsed candidates.

For more information, any registered Democrat interested in running for Township Committee can contact Maplewood Democratic Committee Chair Ian Grodman to learn more about this process by emailing [email protected], or [email protected]. Please follow the Maplewood Democratic Committee on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

TIMELINE AT A GLANCE:

February 18: Township Committee Prospective Candidate Educational Webinar

March 3. : Deadline for Democratic Party endorsement submission of letter of interest and resume

March 10 : Public Forum to interview those seeking endorsement

March 10. : Deadline for submission of half of required signatures by candidates seeking MDC endorsement

March 19. : Maplewood Democratic Committee meets to decide endorsements

March 26 : Petitions to run for Maplewood Township Committee due to Township Clerk

June 10. : NJ Democratic Primary