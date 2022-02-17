ElectionMaplewood

Maplewood Dems to Host Virtual Meet & Greet With U.S. Rep Sherrill Feb. 28

by The Village Green
The Village Green
The Maplewood Democratic Committee is hosting a virtual meet and greet — via Zoom — with South Orange and Maplewood’s new U.S. representative Mike Sherrill at 7:45 p.m. on February 28.

Redistricting following the 2020 U.S. Census moved South Orange and Maplewood from the 10th district, represented by Donald Payne Jr., to the 11th district, represented by Sherrill.

The invitation to the Zoom event reads: “Join the Maplewood Democrats for a meet and greet with Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill! Maplewood will be part of the 11th Congressional District, which Mikie has proudly represented since 2019. Learn more about Mikie, hear what we’re up to, and find out how you can work to get Mikie re-elected. Look forward to seeing you there!”

Both Payne and Sherrill are Democratics.

Find more details and how to register for the meeting here. 

 

