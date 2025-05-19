Maplewood Mayor Nancy Adams Endorses Jane Collins-Colding for Township Committee

Two candidates are vying for one nomination in the Democratic primary for Maplewood Township Committee on June 10, 2025: Jane Collins-Colding and Max Kravitz. Follow Village Green election coverage here. Endorsements for candidates will be published at the discretion of the editors. Email [email protected] with your submission or any questions.

From Maplewood Mayor Nancy Adams:

As the Mayor of Maplewood and a member of the Township Committee, I understand the responsibility of serving our community and the dedication it takes to lead effectively. That’s why I am proud to endorse Jane Collins-Colding in the upcoming June 10 primary.

Serving on the Township Committee is no small task. It requires experience, determination, and a deep commitment to the residents we represent. Jane has the skills and experience to meet these demands. She has successfully led organizations, managed budgets, and worked closely with elected officials at the state and local levels—skills that will serve her well as a member of the Township Committee.

Jane’s history of service speaks for itself. She has worked tirelessly to support families both near and far, initiated and oversaw the building of a school in Liberia, and provided essential school supplies to students there. As Chair and Co-Founder of the New Jersey Black Empowerment Coalition, she has organized and advocated for communities across our state.

We face uncertain times—whether it’s economic instability, cuts to federal funding for local programs, or attacks on our core values. Jane is ready to face these challenges with a practical, solutions-driven approach honed over years of dedicated work.

I encourage you to vote for Jane Collins-Colding for Maplewood Township Committee on June 10. She will be a dedicated and effective advocate for all of us.

Sincerely,

Nancy Adams

Mayor, Township of Maplewood