Maplewood Mayor’s Message to the 11,990 Residents Who Voted Harris/Walz

From Maplewood Mayor Nancy Adams, who made these remarks at the November 6, 2024 Maplewood Township Committee meeting:

This is a hard meeting to have tonight. I know that so many of us are dealing with a lot of emotions today after yesterday’s presidential election results. I also know that about 1,179 of our residents voted for Donald Trump and 11,990 voted for Kamala Harris. So I address these comments mainly to our almost 12,000 residents who [voted for Kamala] and might be feeling major emotions today.

Like with any disappointment or loss, there is a period of grieving.

I ask our residents tonight to go ahead and feel what you are feeling, go ahead and be sad or angry or scared, it’s okay and it’s necessary.

It’s important to feel these hard feelings so you can let go of them.

And when you’re ready, do what so many in our community always do, get involved, work hard to make a difference whether locally in Maplewood or elsewhere in our country.

To paraphrase Vice President Harris today, this is a time to stay engaged for the sake of freedom and justice and for the future we all know we can build together for our country.

Have faith in the goodness and hope in the people in our world. And, find the joy wherever and when ever you can.

Warm regards,

Nancy

Mayor Nancy Adams

Watch Adams’ comments here: