Moms Demand Action Designates DeLuca as Gun Sense Candidate

Victor DeLuca and Dean Dafis are running unopposed in the Democratic Primary for two seats on the Maplewood Township Committee, a five-person governing body. DeLuca is currently serving his 24th year on the TC, 14 of those years as mayor. Dafis is completing his second three-year term on the TC and his second as mayor. The Mayor of Maplewood is selected by the members of the TC each December and serves a one-year term. Primary day is June 6, 2023. Read more about the TC election and how the mayor is selected here.

Moms Demand Action, a grassroots movement of Americans fighting for public safety measures that can protect people from gun violence, has awarded Vic DeLuca with a 2023 Gun Sense Candidate Distinction. The distinction is given to candidates who advocate for gun violence prevention and commit to govern with gun safety in mind. In New Jersey, 28 candidates have received this distinction.

“I am very proud to have received the Gun Sense Designation. I will stand up to the gun lobby and fight for common-sense gun safety measures that will keep guns out of the hands of people who shouldn’t have them,” said DeLuca. He supports:

Background checks on all gun sales, to ensure dangerous individuals can’t buy a gun with no questions asked.

Red flag laws, which give families or law enforcement a way to temporarily remove guns when they pose a serious threat to themselves or others.

Getting assault weapons — weapons of war designed to kill as many people as possible, as quickly as possible — off our streets.

DeLuca added, “I urge SOMA to WEAR ORANGE on Friday, June 2nd, National Gun Violence Awareness Day. Please join me Friday from 5:00pm to 6:30pm at a rally to end gun violence in Taylor Park, 100 Main Street, Millburn.”

Moms Demand Action has volunteer chapters in every state and is part of Everytown for Gun Safety, the largest gun violence prevention organization in the country with nearly 10 million supporters.