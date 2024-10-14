ElectionMaplewoodSouth Orange

October 15 Is Final Day to Register to Vote in November Election in NJ

by
The Village Green
October 15 is the last day for New Jersey residents to register to vote in the November 5 general election — and South Orange and Maplewood are working to make it easy.

The South Orange Village Clerk’s Office will be open from 4:30pm-9pm for late night voter registration. Vote by Mail application will be available. The address is 76 South Orange Avenue, 3rd Floor, Suite 302, South Orange, NJ 07079. Visit here for more information.

Maplewood residents can also register in person at Maplewood Town Hall, 574 Valley Street, Maplewood, NJ 07040. Visit the Maplewood Township website for hours of operation.

Find out what documents you need to register here.

