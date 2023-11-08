Sackett-Gable, Callahan and Meyer Likely Winners in Board of Ed Race

With all 33 districts and the mail-in ballots counted, it appears that Shayna Sackett-Gable, Elizabeth Callahan and William Meyer have won election to the South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education, according to the Essex County Clerk’s website.

The three candidates, who ran on a “Together We Thrive” ticket together, received a total of 14,629 votes (see below). Voter turnout was just over 14%.

The results are uncertified. There is no information currently on the number of votes cast for the two write-in candidates, Jeffrey Bennett and Tony Mazzocchi.

Meyer sent the following statement to Village Green at 10:50 p.m.:

We are so grateful for all the tremendous support from parents and other community members we saw at polling sites today. Final vote tallies are still coming in, but we are cautiously encouraged by the results we are seeing so far, and want to express our deep gratitude to the many supporters and volunteers who have gotten us to this point tonight. Most of all, we are thankful once again for the investment our towns have to a healthy and involved democratic process, and our shared commitment to an equitable and excellent education for all our children.

Terms are for three years. Board members are sworn in in January.

Village Green will continue to update this story tomorrow.

