SOMA Voters: Tell Us How You’re Voting in Nov. 4 Election & Why

In this year’s “off-year” election, the eyes of the nation will be on New Jersey in November as voters decide on the next Governor. South Orange-Maplewood residents will also be voting for representatives for the NJ Assembly 28th legislative district and theSouth Orange-Maplewood Board of Education. Maplewood voters will be casting ballots for one seat on the Maplewood Township Committee and South Orange voters for 3 seats on the South Orange Village Council. South Orange voters will also be deciding on a referendum to increase the Open Space Trust Fund tax levy.

This fall, instead of having campaigns and supporters send “letters of support,” Village Green is replicating our successful spring pilot and asking for voters to send statements of support — 2-4 sentences naming their candidate of choice in any respective race or referendum and explaining their reasons on why they are voting for a person or question:

STATEMENTS OF SUPPORT

Village Green is SEEKING SHORT STATEMENTS from supporters explaining why you are voting for your as you are. Statements should:

be 2-4 sentences in length,

include the the supporter’s name and town of residence,

be submitted by email to [email protected] ,

, be submitted no later than Friday, October 24 at 5 p.m.

Supporters should keep their statements positive and focused on their candidate or question (not the opposition) and not include any information that cannot be easily vetted/fact-checked.

Subject lines should include the words STATEMENT OF SUPPORT and the CANDIDATE’S NAME or the REFERENDUM.

We will aggregate these statements into stories focused on each race/question. Statements may be edited for clarity and/or brevity.

FYI: Village Green will continue to post standalone ENDORSEMENTS BY COMMUNITY LEADERS — that includes elected officials, former elected officials and the boards or membership of community organizations that have non-profit status. Endorsements also need to be submitted no later than October 24, by 5 p.m.

We ask again that you keep your statement and/or endorsement positive and focused on your candidate.

Contact us at [email protected] with any questions.

FINALLY, read our coverage and get out and vote!