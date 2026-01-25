South Orange Village Councilmember Bill Haskins Endorses Analilia Mejia for NJ-11

South Orange Village Councilmember Bill Haskins has endorsed Analilia Mejia for New Jersey’s 11th Congressional District. Mejia is one of 11 Democratic primary candidates vying for the Congressional seat formerly occupied by Gov. Mikie Sherrill.

“As a Councilmember, I center my work around the people and place of South Orange,” said Haskins. “I ask myself: what do we really need, and how do we ensure that everyone can live fulfilled and inspiring lives? I know that Analilia will bring a passion for representing the 11th District, centered on the everyday needs and dreams of all New Jerseyans. I’m honored to support her.”

Primary day is Feb. 5, but Mail-In Ballots started mailing out to voters on Dec. 22. Early in-person voting begins January 29.

Mejia has also been endorsed by Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY-14), Newark Mayor Ras Baraka and and former Maplewood Deputy Mayor Deborah Engel, among others.

Analilia Mejia said, “I’m deeply honored to have the support of Councilmember Bill Haskins, whose leadership in South Orange reflects a genuine commitment to people, place, and community. His dedication to public service is exactly what we need in Congress. Once elected, I’m excited to deliver for the people of New Jersey alongside our partners in South Orange Village, ensuring every resident has a chance to thrive. Our movement for a brighter future in New Jersey’s 11th Congressional District is stronger with his support, and I’m grateful to have him standing with us.”

