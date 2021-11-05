Telesford, Wittleder & Vadlamani Win Election to South Orange-Maplewood Board of Ed

The 9-person South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education will have three new members in January.

With 100% of the vote counted, Qawi Telesford, Kaitlin Wittleder and Arun Vadlamani have won election to the South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education, according to the Essex County Clerk’s website.

Shannon Cuttle, an incumbent BOE member seeking a second term, came in fourth. Challenger Will Rodriguez was fifth.

Terms are for three years.

According to the Essex County Clerk’s website, which is now reporting 33 or 33 districts counted, Telesford garnered 7,585 votes across South Orange and Maplewood, followed by Wittleder with 6,920, and Vadlamani with 6,735.

Cuttle came in fourth with 5,954, and Rodriguez rounded out the field in fifth with 3,568.

“With all the results in, we can confirm that Qawi Telesford is the top vote getter in both Maplewood and South Orange, with totals of 4,159 and 3,066 respectively,” wrote Rhea Beck, who managed Telesford and Vadlamani’s campaign along with Rachel Fisher. “Arun Vadlamani’s totals are 3974 in Maplewood and 2671 for South Orange.”

This story will be updated with statements from the candidates.