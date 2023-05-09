Though Unopposed, South Orange Candidates Ran Hard—Election Day Is May 9

Despite running unopposed, South Orange Village President Sheena Collum and her ticket of South Orange Trustee Summer Jones and first-time candidates Jennifer Greenberg and Olivia Lewis-Chang have campaigned aggressively for the 2023 South Orange municipal election — which takes place Tuesday, May 9.

Collum is running for her third 4-year term as Village President. Jones is running for her second 4-year term on the six-member South Orange Board of Trustees, joined by Greenberg and Lewis-Chang. The ticket officially kicked off the campaign with a large event on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the new Village Hall Restaurant and followed up with numerous meet-and-greets across town.

Collum has gone hard in all of her elections — and has won by large margins. Collum ran against and defeated Emily Hynes in 2015 and Deborah Davis Ford in 2019 by 7-3 and 3-1 margins, respectively.

Her strategy may stem from a seminal moment in local South Orange politics when then 23-year-old Alex Torpey ran for Village President against sitting Trustee Janine Bauer in 2011 and eked out a victory by less than 20 votes.

“The campaign will allow me and Summer to discuss our respective records as incumbents and give Jen and Olivia a chance to share their vision, community experience, and skills they bring to the table,” said Collum at the launch party. “We’re very excited.”

Read profiles for each candidate by clicking on their names here: Sheena Collum, Summer Jones, Jennifer Greenberg, and Olivia Lewis-Chang.

The Municipal Election will take place on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 with polls open from 6:00 a.m. through 8:00 p.m. The last day to register to vote in this year’s municipal election was Tuesday, April 18 and the last day to apply for a Vote by Mail Ballot was May 2. However, those with Mail-In Ballots can still drop them in the box at the Sloan Street gazebo.

If returning your Mail-In Ballots in person it must be received by the County Board of Elections before close of polls on election day. If returning your Mail-In Ballots by mail, it must be postmarked no later than election day and received by the County Board of Elections no more than 144 hours (6 days) after the time for closing of the polls of the election.

For those voting in person: Those who are unsure of their voting district can contact the Village Clerk’s Office by calling (973) 378-7715 ext. 1 or emailing Clerksoffice@southorange.org.

You can also find your polling place here: https://voter.svrs.nj.gov/polling-place-search

View the Sample Ballot HERE.

Find more information on the election, visit the Village website here.