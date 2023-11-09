UPDATE: Board of Ed Election Unofficial Results from Essex County Clerk

The Essex County Clerk has released the unofficial results of the South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education election, including the tally of write-in votes.

“Attached are unofficial results for Maplewood/South Orange Board of Education,” wrote Chris Durkin in an email to Village Green on Thursday at around 2 p.m. “Vote by Mail Ballots are accepted through the mail up till 6 days after Election Day as long as they are postmarked on Election Day or prior. Provisional ballots are currently in the verification process.”

According to the results, Shayna Sackett-Gable, Liz Callahan and Will Meyer decisively won, garnering a combined total of 19,051 votes, or just over 80% of total votes cast.

Write-in candidates Jeffrey Bennett and Tony Mazzocchi received a combined total of 3,216 votes, or just over 16% of total votes cast.

See the full Summary Report below, attached as a PDF.

Download (PDF, 58KB)

Village Green reported that Sackett-Gable, Callahan and Meyer were the likely winners on Election Night (Tuesday, 11/7), and projected the slate had won on Wednesday using data provided by the Essex County Clerk’s office that showed an insurmountable gap based on the number of ballots cast.

In response to an email on Wednesday, Durkin explained the process of counting write-in votes: “The Board of Elections has two Republican representatives and two Democratic representatives. The adjudication process is overseen by a [D]emocratic and Republican representative….Vote by Mail ballots can be counted up to 6 days after Election Day as long as they are postmarked Election Day or prior. For 11 days after Election Day voters can ‘cure’ their ballot and have it counted by updating [their] signature or including their signature if they did not sign their [vote by mail].”

Village Green will continue to update this story.