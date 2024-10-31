New Jersey Bans Outdoor Bonfires, Fireworks Due to Dry Weather

From the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) on October 31, 2024:

As we continue to experience abnormally dry conditions with almost no rainfall predicted over the next few days, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) has issued a set of rules and regulations regarding use of fire on private and public property.

· All outdoor fires are prohibited unless they are contained in an elevated stove using only propane, natural gas or electricity. This includes bonfires and residential fire pits.

· No wood or charcoal fires are allowed, and the use of kerosene or gas torches of any kind is prohibited while this level of restriction is in place.

· No firework celebrations are allowed.

The fire ban is in place on all public lands and private properties in all municipalities throughout the state.

As a reminder, most wildfires can be avoided by adhering to these commonsense safety tips:

· Don’t discard cigarettes, matches, or smoking materials on the ground.

· Use indoor wood stoves and fireplaces carefully, both can emit embers that spark fires. Fully douse ashes with water before disposal.

· Be mindful where you park or drive your vehicle. Hot exhaust systems can ignite dry vegetation if parked or driven over it.

· Be careful when cutting your grass or using other yard tools. Power tools like lawnmowers and chainsaws can throw off sparks that ignite dry grass or leaves.

· Keep matches and lighters away from children. For more information about how to protect your community from wildfire visit njwildfire.org. Together we can ensure a festive fall Holiday season – including Diwali and Halloween events – while safeguarding our communities.