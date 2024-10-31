EnvironmentMaplewoodMillburnPolice and FireSouth Orange

New Jersey Bans Outdoor Bonfires, Fireworks Due to Dry Weather

The New Jersey Dept. of Environmental Protection has declared a fire ban on bonfires and residential fire pits — unless they are contained in an elevated stove using only propane, natural gas or electricity.

New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP)
From the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) on October 31, 2024:

As we continue to experience abnormally dry conditions with almost no rainfall predicted over the next few days, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) has issued a set of rules and regulations regarding use of fire on private and public property.

· All outdoor fires are prohibited unless they are contained in an elevated stove using only propane, natural gas or electricity. This includes bonfires and residential fire pits.

· No wood or charcoal fires are allowed, and the use of kerosene or gas torches of any kind is prohibited while this level of restriction is in place.

· No firework celebrations are allowed.

The fire ban is in place on all public lands and private properties in all municipalities throughout the state.

As a reminder, most wildfires can be avoided by adhering to these commonsense safety tips:

· Don’t discard cigarettes, matches, or smoking materials on the ground.

· Use indoor wood stoves and fireplaces carefully, both can emit embers that spark fires. Fully douse ashes with water before   disposal.

· Be mindful where you park or drive your vehicle. Hot exhaust systems can ignite dry vegetation if parked or driven over it.

· Be careful when cutting your grass or using other yard tools. Power tools like lawnmowers and chainsaws can throw off   sparks that ignite dry grass or leaves.

· Keep matches and lighters away from children. For more information about how to protect your community from wildfire visit njwildfire.org. Together we can ensure a festive fall Holiday season – including Diwali and Halloween events – while safeguarding our communities.

