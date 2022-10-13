Free Hispanic Culture Event on Sunday, Oct. 16 to Raise Money for Victims of Hurricane Fiona

From HudsonWay Immersion School:

HudsonWay Immersion School, based in Stirling, NJ is proud to open its doors once again to the community with its public celebration of Hispanic culture. As an immersion school with a programs in Spanish and Mandarin, we celebrate the cultures of Hispanic and Asian countries. HudsonWay Immersion School is a strong believer in diversity and the power of knowledge that cViucomes from embracing cultures around the world with an open mind. A great opportunity to do so is by attending cultural events like this one.

On Sunday, October 16 from 3-5pm we welcome families to enjoy a line-up of special guests providing puppetry and music, along with food, photo booth and crafts led by our very own HudsonWay teaching staff. Attendance is free, however tickets reservations are required and a donation to support the Hispanic Federation and those affected by Hurricane Fiona is greatly appreciated. About our partners:

Eco Del Sur – the members of this group have mastered a variety of pre-Columbian and contemporary instruments of different origin taking the audience through a musical journey of Latin America. This segment includes a performance and workshop. Teatro Sea – a premier Latino children’s theatre, will perform a show entitled The Colors of Frida, a show that combines storytelling, music, puppetry, and audience participation. Patria Station – a local Berkeley Heights café featuring Argentine cuisine for purchase Hispanic Federation – the nation’s premier organization supporting Hispanic children, youth, and families across areas including health, education, and economic well-being.



HudsonWay Immersion School (HWIS) is a full immersion Spanish and Mandarin school serving children aged 2 through grade 8. The school is located on two campuses – Stirling, NJ and Midtown West, NYC. Children learn all their subjects in two languages, Spanish and English, or Mandarin and English. They achieve high biliteracy, strong academic skills, and exemplary character to become global leaders.