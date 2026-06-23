Semiquincentennial Alert: Maplewood Plans Full Roster of July 4th Activities

Maplewood Township will be celebrating the country’s 250th birthday in grand fashion on July 4th with a full schedule of town-wide events — including community softball games and kids fun runs to ice cream eating contests, a 5K and a big fireworks display. See details from the Maplewood Community Services Department here:

8 a.m. 5K Race — CHS Track & Field — runsignup.com/Race/NJ/Maplewood/4thofJulyRunThroughMaplewood

10 a.m. Bike Parade — Starting at Ricalton Square — Come with your decorated bike and ride in the bike parade to Memorial Park. The parade will end in Memorial Park North with refreshments.

10:30 a.m. — Kids Fun Run (Ages 2-13) Memorial Park North — Sponsored by SOMA Fox Running Club

12 p.m. — Adult Softball — Memorial Park North — Adults 18+, Show up with your glove and bat for some friendly hometown pickup softball. First come, first served.

1:30 p.m. — Bingo — Maplewood Community Center, DeHart Park, 120 Burnett Ave. — Come on down to hear the numbers called, and see if there is a prize in your future.

3 p.m. — Pet Parade — Maplewood Community Center — Bring your polite pets to strut their stuff. This year’s theme is red, white and blue. All pets must be leashed and no fighters of biters. Gather at the front entrance of the Maplewood Community Center. Pre-register online at Maplewood.recdesk.com.

4 p.m. — Ice Cream Eating Contest — Maplewood Community Center, sponsored by the Maplewood Rotary Club.

9 p.m. — FIREWORKS — Memorial Park South — Fun starts at 7:30 p.m.