NJ.com: Maplewood’s True Salvage Cafe Has Best Taylor Ham/Pork Roll Sandwich in NJ

Pete Genovese, the roving diner for NJ.com/NJ Advance Media, has anointed True Salvage Cafe at Elmwood and Boyden in Maplewood as the home of the best Taylor ham/pork roll sandwich in New Jersey (which means pretty much the best in the world).

Calling the search “exhaustive,” Genovese described chef Signe Heffernan’s sandwich as “daring and different,” mainly due to her use of scrambled instead of fried eggs. The sandwich also includes yellow American cheese, four slices of meat and a “superb” roll from Balthazar Bakery.

True Salvage Cafe has been serving the Elmwood Arts District/Borden Park neighborhood since February 2018.

Read Genovese’s full report here.

Visit True Salvage on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/truesalvagecafe.