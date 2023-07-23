Summit Celebrates The Vibrant Dining Scene in July

From Summit Downtown, Inc.:

Join Summit Downtown, Inc. (SDI) as they celebrate all things food in Summit for the week of July 20-30. Learn all about the dining scene and discover great new places to try. Downtown Summit boasts an extensive dining scene that caters to all palates and preferences. From cozy cafes to upscale restaurants, visitors can explore a diverse range of culinary delights, including international cuisines, farm-to-table fare, and creative fusion dishes. Whether you’re in the mood for a leisurely brunch, a casual lunch, a romantic dinner, or a quick bite on the go, Summit’s dining establishments offer a delightful gastronomic experience that will satisfy any food lover.

This year SDI is celebrating the vibrant food scene in downtown Summit in a virtual way on their social media channels, each day will feature a new lunch and dinner spot for you to discover and explore. Some of the dining options are offering specials and promotions for the week in addition to the daily highlights. Be sure to comment and share your favorites! Here are some examples of some specials being offered during the week: Due 360 will offer 50% off desserts with the purchase of an entree; Blossom Asian Bistro has a special prix fix menu; The Office Tavern & Grill is offering a special “Taste of Maine” menu; Piattino Neighborhood Bistro is featuring a new Sardinian menu; Ani Ramen has a new summer menu with exciting new items; and Summit House features a gorgeous menu from their new chef AJ Capella. You can find these specials and many more details about the fine restaurants and eateries in Summit on their website and their social media channels. Happy dining!

Summit Street Sounds will finish out the week and their program this season on July 27 & 28 with an outstanding line-up of musicians all throughout town during Summit Restaurant Week. Live music will fill the streets from 5-8pm. Many downtown restaurants offer expanded outdoor dining, al fresco dining and live music set the stage for a perfect evening in Summit!

For more information about this program and more visit https://www.summitdowntown.org/events/