Summit Downtown Announces Opening of the 2023 Summit Farmers Market  

From Summit Downtown, Inc.:

Summit Downtown, Inc. (SDI) and The Summit Farmers Market is proud to announce the start of its 30th season on April 23, 2023. Regarded as one of the best farmers markets in the state, the market offers a variety of locally sourced seasonal produce, baked goods, meats and seafood, vegetable and flowering plants, prepared foods, coffee and much more, all exclusively from New Jersey purveyors. The market now includes three additional weeks in December.

“”We are thrilled to kick off our 30th season at Summit Farmers Market,” said Market Administrator, Marin Mixon. “Supporting our local farmers and small businesses is more important now than ever, and we’re proud to provide a platform for them to sell their products directly to the community. We invite everyone to come out and experience the vibrant atmosphere and delicious offerings at our market, now with over 50 vendors each week.” This year we welcome new vendors Pineapple Pink, CFA Soap Essentials, Grieco Greens, Love 4 Nuts, Jersey Spirits Distilling Co. and more offering exciting new items to the market. Many of your favorites will also be returning, Esther’s Treats, Shore Catch, Hoboken Farms, Pizza Vita and many others offering unique and exclusive items. Don’t forget your reusable bags! A full list of returning and exciting new vendors found at www.summitdowntown.org.

The G.I.F.T. (Give It Fresh Today) program will be at the market and continue to collect fresh food each week. The program celebrates its 13th year this season. Yearly over 10,000 lbs. of fresh produce/other products are donated through the generosity of our community and the Summit Farmers Market vendors. Through their partner G.R.A.C.E. (Giving and Receiving Assistance for our Community’s Essentials), these donations are distributed weekly to families.

The Summit Farmers Market is open Sundays from April 23-November 19 from 8am-1pm, then Sundays, December 3, 10 & 17 from 8am-12pm. The market is located at Park & Shop Lot #1 at the corner of DeForest Avenue and Woodland Avenue, and customers can enter and exit at the vehicle entrance on DeForest Avenue. Don’t miss the chance to shop for fresh, locally sourced goods and support your community at the Summit Farmers Market.

Summit Downtown, Inc. is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the on-going development and promotion of the business community of downtown Summit, NJ.