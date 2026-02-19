South Mountain YMCA Future Makers Entrepreneurial Program Returns This Spring

From the South Mountain YMCA:

The Future Makers Entrepreneur Program is a free opportunity for middle and high school students interested in exploring what it takes to create a business, and after a highly successful first run, the program is back this spring!

During the 10-week experience, students work with real mentors from our local community, participate in hands-on curriculum, and develop their own business ideas. Participants present their businesses to the public at a Makers Market and compete in a Pitch Competition for cash prices towards their business.

Organizers say what stood out most in the inaugural program was the commitment students showed. They were able to step into challenges many adults never get the chance to try, dreaming big and taking action. Students not only built business skills, but also confidence, resilience, and initiative.

The upcoming session will continue building on that momentum, giving more young people the chance to learn from mentors, connect with the community, and turn ideas into reality.











Where & When:

Tuesdays, 6:30 – 8:30pm

February 24 – May 5

St. Joseph’s (767 Prospect St, Maplewood, NJ 07040)

Who Can Join?

Any middle or high school student. You don’t have to live locally, just be able to attend weekly sessions.

How to Apply:

Students must complete an application using this link https://forms.gle/d8fpk4o33iiv7H1Q9

If accepted, you’ll receive a registration link to officially enroll.