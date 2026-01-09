Get Covered: NJ State Health Insurance Open Enrollment Runs Thru January 31

From the Township of Maplewood:

Understanding the state health insurance application process can be daunting, but it is important to take advantage of the open enrollment period, which runs through January 31, 2026. To support residents, the Health Department has created a fact sheet that outlines available resources, including information on free health insurance navigators who can assist with applying for New Jersey health insurance.

In New Jersey, approximately 7.7%—or about 660,000—residents were uninsured as of 2024. Low-income individuals (those living at or below 100% of the federal poverty level) and young adults ages 19–34 are at the highest risk of being uninsured. In Essex County, an estimated 17.4% of adults under age 65 lack health insurance. Additionally, recent cuts to the federal government’s contribution to Medicaid may result in more individuals needing to rely on state-based health insurance coverage.

Health insurance navigators, such as those at New Jersey Citizen Action, offer free assistance with health care enrollment. They can help individuals apply for coverage and support those who already have state health insurance but are uncertain about maintaining coverage due to rising premium costs.

For more information, visit Get Covered New Jersey (https://nj.gov/getcoverednj), the state’s official health insurance marketplace. Eight in ten enrollees may qualify for financial assistance to lower monthly premiums through the New Jersey Health Plan Savings program.

The State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) (https://nj.gov/humanservices) also provides support for low-income seniors and individuals with disabilities, helping them save money on Medicare premiums and other related costs.

This fact sheet and additional resources are available on the respective Township and Village Health Department webpages.

https://www.maplewoodnj.gov/government/public-health-social-services

https://www.southorange.org/167/Health-and-Animal-Control