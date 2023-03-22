Health & WellnessSouth OrangeSponsored

South Orange Rescue Squad to Host 5k Run/Walk and EMS Open House on Sunday, April 30

by The South Orange Rescue Squad
written by The South Orange Rescue Squad
From the South Orange Rescue Squad:

REGISTER NOW FOR DISCOUNTED PRICING: https://tinyurl.com/SORS5K

Run or walk the 5k, and then join us at the end where kids and adults alike can tour the ambulances and our headquarters and learn about Emergency Medical Services in our communities.

We will be starting/finishing in front of the Rescue Squad which is located at 62 Sloan Street in South Orange, NJ.

All proceeds go to providing free Emergency Medical Services to the residents of South Orange, Maplewood, Newark and the surrounding communities.

The South Orange Rescue Squad is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization staffed by volunteers and funded solely by contributions from the community. None of our members are compensated for their work, we receive no taxpayer funding, and never charge a fee for our services.

Contributions are 100% tax deductible under IRS regulations

Race website: https://www.southorangerescuesquad.org/5k-event

 

