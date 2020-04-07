All New Jersey Schools to Close Indefinitely—That Includes South Orange-Maplewood

From South Orange-Maplewood Superintendent of Schools Dr. Ronald G. Taylor:

April 7, 2020

Dear SOMSD Community,

Thank you for your support and all that you have done and continue to do as our District has shifted into distance learning.

As of, Tuesday, April 7, 2020, Governor Phil Murphy has ordered the closure of all NJ schools indefinitely. While we initially anticipated the tentative reopening of schools in our district on April 20 (this was based on previous updates from the Governor’s office); all schools will now operate virtually until further notice.

We will proceed with our distance learning methodology and keep you abreast through our communication platforms, regarding any academic or operational updates. As we head into Spring break, we hope that staff, families, and students are able to receive some respite and return somewhat refreshed mentally and emotionally as we continue with distance learning on Monday, April 20, 2020.

If you would like to email us closure-related questions please use: [email protected] . Also, please visit our district COVID site for additional resources for families on mental health resources.

Again, thank you for your continued flexibility and cooperation during this unprecedented time.

Educationally Yours,

Ronald G. Taylor

Dr. Ronald G. Taylor

Superintendent of Schools