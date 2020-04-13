COVID-19 Government Maplewood South Orange

April 13: Essex County Reports 7,589 Diagnosed Cases of COVID-19, 427 Deaths

By access_timeApr-13-2020

From the Essex County Executive’s Office:

Below is the April 13, 2020 report from the Essex County Executive’s Office on the total number of diagnosed coronavirus cases and COVID-19-related deaths as of 9 a.m. today.

Editor’s note: there is sometimes a discrepancy between the county reports and reports from municipalities. The most recent reports from Maplewood and South Orange, which you can find on Village Green in our COVID-19 tab, are the most accurate counts, as the individual towns are the ones actually investigating reported cases.

Statewide, there are 61,850 diagnosed cases of COVID-19 and 2,350 reported deaths.

