Community COVID-19 Government Maplewood Millburn South Orange

April 24: Essex County Reports 12,115 Cases of COVID-19, 974 Deaths

By access_timeApr-24-2020

From the Essex County Executive’s Office:

Below is the April 24, 2020 report from the Essex County Executive’s Office on the total number of diagnosed coronavirus cases and COVID-19-related deaths as of 9 a.m. today.

Editor’s note: there is sometimes a discrepancy between the county reports and reports from municipalities. The most recent reports from Maplewood and South Orange, which you can find on Village Green, are the most accurate counts, as the individual towns are the ones actually investigating reported cases.

Statewide, there are 99,989 cases of COVID-19 and 5,368 deaths.

Read more public health-related coverage here

Download (DOCX, 18KB)

You May Also Like

  • South Orange-Maplewood Provides Assistance — and Fellowship — for Homebound Seniors
  • South Orange Public Library: Our Building Might be Closed, but the Library is 'Open'
  • South Orange to Host Virtual Town Hall on COVID-19 April 30
  • April 24: Essex County Reports 12,115 Cases of COVID-19, 974 Deaths