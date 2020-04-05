April 5 Update: 13 More Maplewood Residents Test Positive for COVID-19, Brining Total to 81

The following message is from Maplewood Mayor Frank McGehee:

Good Evening,

The Maplewood Public Health Division now has a total of 81 coronavirus COVID-19 cases including our one previously reported death. In the last two days we’ve been notified of 13 new cases. The new cases range from 22 to 80 years of age. The Public Health Division investigates and works to obtain the recent contact history for the new cases, including contacting anyone who has potentially been exposed.

The NJ Department of Health has reported 37,505 confirmed cases in the state of New Jersey which includes 4,082 in Essex County.

COVID-19 resources:

NJ COVID-19 Information Hub: https://covid19.nj.gov/

General COVID-19 questions: 2-1-1

NJ COVID-19 hotline: (800) 222-1222

Maplewood COVID-19 website: https://www.twp.maplewood.nj.us/covid19

Essex county COVID-19 Testing Site: www.EssexCOVID.org

If you have received a positive confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 from your healthcare provider but have not heard from our Public Health Division in 24 hours of your diagnosis, please call the Maplewood Public Health Division at (973) 762-8120.

CDC Recommendation Regarding the Use of Cloth Face Coverings:

In light of recent studies that coronavirus transmission can occur even when people are not showing symptoms (asymptomatic) there is a new recommendation encouraging the use of homemade masks to prevent further community spread by containing respiratory droplets. The primary benefit of covering your nose and mouth is that you protect others. Please visit the link below for more information. https://www.twp.maplewood.nj.us/…/new-cdc-recommendation-re…

New Recycling Schedule starts tomorrow

The Township has revised the current recycling schedule for Zones 4, 5, and 6 from Monday to Tuesday. The change is part of our effort to improve the recycling experience, gain greater efficiency with our collection and allow our current contractor sufficient time to reach all of the households in our community.

Pickups for Zones 1, 2 and 3 will remain unchanged. The Township appreciates your patience and please contact Public Works at 973-762-1178 if you have any questions.

Taking Care of Your Mental Health and Well-being

We are all experiencing something that is unprecedented and with these challenging times, comes a wide assortment of reactions. Please know that you matter and that you are not alone. We are all in this together.

If you need a friend or crisis counselor to assist you with navigating through alcoholism and/or another addiction journey, please visit http://aa-intergroup.org/directory.php, which is an up-to-date site with information about online meetings or visit https://www.nnjaa.org/ as an additional resource.

If you are in a domestic Violence abuse situation, please call the New Jersey Domestic Violence Hotline at 1 (800) 572-SAFE (7233), which is available 24 hours a day. You will be provided with confidential access to information and services. The hotline is bilingual and accessible to the deaf and hearing impaired. You can also find more resources available on our township’s health page. https://www.twp.maplewood.nj.us/…/publi…/pages/womens-health

If you need assistance, please call our Mental Health Hotline at 866-202-4357 or the NJ Hopeline for peer support and suicide prevention hotline at 855-654-6735.

Mayor Frank