Café Mavi to Sell Coffee Beans Curbside, Donate Portion of Profit to FLAG

Café Mavi, the coffee shop in the Maplewood train station, has temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 situation. However, they don’t want you to be without the coffee you love.

Says Café Mavi owners, Ozkan and Nalan Zeran, “we know you will still need coffee, so we are offering a safe, contactless service to our community from New Providence, Summit and Maplewood locations where we will be selling coffee beans, ground or in bean form, available for curbside pickup without any interaction.”

They are donating 10% of sales to FLAG (Front Line Appreciation Group) of New Providence, Summit and Maplewood/South Orange. An additional 10% will go to the Community Service Association of New Providence.

If you’d like to purchase, fill out this order form. Or you can download a printable file here, and email to [email protected]

If you have any questions, please call or text owner of Café Mavi Express at 973-980 3492.