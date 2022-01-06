Columbia High School to Restrict Spectators for Winter Sports; Only Parents & Guardians

From Columbia High School Principal Frank Sanchez:

Student safety is our top priority so we are reviewing with our local Department of Health the new NJ Department of Health guidelines that were recently released regarding extracurricular activities.

As we explore future options with extracurricular activities, we will continue to hold practices, rehearsals, and competitions for our sports teams and the CHS musical. I thank Mr. Mullen, students, and our coaches and advisors who have taken our COVID-mitigation strategies so seriously.

Unfortunately, due to the uptick in COVID cases, we will need to make changes to our spectator policy. After consulting with the Maplewood Department of Health and our District’s Pandemic Response Team, I have decided that all CHS home competitions will follow the safety protocols that have already been implemented by the Maplewood Recreation Department:

Only parents and guardians of players will be allowed to attend home games. No CHS students (including player siblings) can attend games ;

; Masks will be required at all times by spectators and players (while not undergoing heavy aerobic activity);

Spectators will need to practice social distancing; and,

All guests will be required to sign in upon arrival for contact tracing purposes

Of course, we know how disappointing this policy will be for our fervent student fans who make up Cougar Nation. That is why we will be streaming all games for free using this Columbia High School – Maplewood, NJ (nfhsnetwork.com). Now all residents will be able to support our CHS athletes!

We hope as COVID numbers subside, we can reevaluate this policy. Please feel free to reach out to Mr. Mullen or me with any questions, suggestions, or concerns.