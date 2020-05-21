‘Invisible Hands’ Food Delivery for Seniors/Immunocompromised Expands to Essex County

Invisible Hands, a group formed by young New Yorkers to deliver groceries to senior citizens and immunocompromised people has expanded to Essex County.

Invisible Hands performs contact-free deliveries of groceries, medication, and other essential items to those who are especially vulnerable to COVID-19. It currently serves Essex, Union, and Hudson Counties in New Jersey, all five boroughs of New York City, and Nassau, Suffolk, and Westchester counties in New York.

For more information or to request a delivery, visit https://invisiblehandsdeliver. org/. Those without internet access should call (732) 639-1579. (Si, hablamos español.)

Maplewood resident and activist Jonah Wolff is involved in the group, and is working to get the word out so that more people are aware of this option. “We’re also always looking for new volunteers,” says Wolff.

Download (PDF, 1.12MB)