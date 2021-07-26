COVID-19GovernmentMaplewoodMillburnSouth Orange

July 26: Essex County Reports 85,809 (+53) Cases of COVID-19, 2,734 Deaths

by The Village Green
The Village Green
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Below is the July 26, 2021 report from the Essex County Executive’s Office on the total number of diagnosed coronavirus cases and COVID-19-related deaths as of 9 a.m. today.

Editor’s note: there is sometimes a discrepancy between the county reports and reports from municipalities. The most recent reports from Maplewood and South Orange, which you can find on Village Green, are the most accurate counts, as the individual towns are the ones actually investigating reported cases.

Statewide there are 902,280 cases of COVID-19 reported yesterday. Today’s reported cases are pending.

Read more public health-related coverage here.

Download (PDF, 159KB)

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Related Articles

As State Mandate Kicks In, Where Are South...

Former BOE President Annemarie Maini Will Not Seek...

South Orange Reduces Affordable Housing-Only Development From 40...

South Orange & Maplewood to Provide Update on...

South Orange Residents Express Concerns as Officials Tout...

Mayor Promises Additional Follow Up on Chlorine Emission...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2021 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE