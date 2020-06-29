Community COVID-19 Government Maplewood Millburn South Orange

June 29: Essex County Reports 18,707 Cases of COVID-19, 1,775 Deaths

By access_timeJun-29-2020

From the Essex County Executive’s Office:

Below is the June 29, 2020 report from the Essex County Executive’s Office on the total number of diagnosed coronavirus cases and COVID-19-related deaths as of 9 a.m. today.

Editor’s note: there is sometimes a discrepancy between the county reports and reports from municipalities. The most recent reports from Maplewood and South Orange, which you can find on Village Green, are the most accurate counts, as the individual towns are the ones actually investigating reported cases.

Statewide there are 171,272 cases of COVID-19 and 13,138 deaths reported today.

Read more public health-related coverage here.

Download (PDF, 137KB)

Other Stories

  • South Orange-Maplewood Elementary School Summer Reading Lists
  • Maplewood Public Library 2020 Virtual Summer Reading Clubs for Kids, Teens, Adults
  • June 29: Essex County Reports 18,707 Cases of COVID-19, 1,775 Deaths
  • Maplewood Mayor: Do Not Shoot Off Illegal Fireworks—Especially Late at Night