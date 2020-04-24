Maplewood COVID-19 Deaths Now at 19; Plasma Donations Needed From Recovered Patients

From Maplewood Mayor Frank McGehee:

Good Evening,

We had another death in our community. They were 88 years of age. Please keep the family and all the families in your prayers.

Here are the Maplewood Public Health Division numbers:

Total Cases: 233 (+6 today)

Total Deaths: 19

New cases age range: 22 to 75

Total recovered cases: 79

Positive test rate: 47% (233 positive cases and 258 negative cases).

NJ Statewide confirmed cases: 102,196

Essex County confirmed cases: 12,115.

For State aggregate data regarding hospitalization, age, gender, and race: https://www.nj.gov/health/cd/topics/ncov.shtml.

On the right side of the page click the date under “daily case summary updates.”

Or https://www.nj.gov/health/…/topics/covid2019_dashboard.shtml

Click on the Demographics tab.

Note: The Maplewood Public Health Division provides all data to NJDOH.

At this time the majority of our cases are essential workers (healthcare workers, nursing assistants, administrators and staff of hospitals and long term care facilities, fire and law enforcement, truck drivers, grocery store workers, and their families. We appreciate and thank them for their service and dedication to our greater community.

Along with essential workers, advanced age and/or underlying health conditions (cardiovascular disease, diabetes, chronic diseases like respiratory or renal diseases and immunocompromised conditions) are two major high risk health factors that can lead to hospitalization and death.

Please call the Public Health Division at (973) 762-8120 if you have received a positive confirmed diagnosis from your healthcare provider and have not heard from us. The division works to obtain the recent contact history for all cases, including contacting anyone who has potentially been exposed.

COVID-19 resources:

– Maplewood COVID-19 website: https://www.twp.maplewood.nj.us/covid19.

– General COVID-19 Questions: 2-1-1 or 1-800-962-1253 (24/7)

Coronavirus Grief and Loss Support Group:

The Atlantic Health System is hosting a Coronavirus Grief and Loss support group. To register call 862-260-3199 (option 3) for an invitation. The support group is web-based and is led by Atlantic Health behavioral health clinicians and social workers.

Convalescent plasma donations:

Plasma is needed from individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 and have recovered. Prospective donors should contact local blood centers (American Red Cross Blood Services, New York Blood Center, Vitalant Blood Center, Miller-Keystone Blood Center) or check their websites for options for collection of convalescent plasma.

SOMSD Families

The SOMSD Bagged Lunch Pick Up is still available M-F from 11:00am – 1:00pm during school days at CHS and Seth Boyden. No one will be turned away.

This Saturday April 25th the SOMSD Parenting Center along with MEND will be hosting a drive by food bag pick up for anyone in need from 8am-11am. It will be curbside on 4th Street (between Prospect & Academy). Vehicles should pull up to the area marked with cones and pop the trunk to receive a full bag of food, bread and fresh produce.

No prior registration is necessary.

Mental Health Support is available

The Bridge Organization is offering assistance during this pandemic crisis. Adjusting to a new landscape of living and managing potential anxiety, depression, parenting challenges, and family/marital conflict as well as financial stress or grief and loss can feel more challenging than ever. Please call 973-228-3000 for assistance

PPE Supplies needed

PPE is still needed for front-line workers, goto https://covid19.nj.gov/ppedonations to donate/learn more.

MVC Agency, Inspection Station Closures Extended Until May 11th

New Jersey Motor Vehicles has announced that all agency, road testing, and inspections facilities will remain closed until May 11th https://www.state.nj.us/mvc/

Face | Covering Recommendations from our Essex County Health Officer

Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others

You could spread COVID-19 to others even if you do not feel sick.

Everyone should wear a cloth face cover when they have to go out in public, for example to the grocery store or to pick up other necessities.

Cloth face coverings should not be placed on young children under age 2, anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.

The cloth face cover is meant to protect other people in case you are infected.

Do NOT use a facemask meant for a healthcare worker.

Continue to keep about 6 feet between yourself and others. The cloth face cover is not a substitute for social distancing.

Maya Lordo, M.S.,MCHES, REHS, H.O.

Health Officer – Essex County Health Department

Emergency Food Distribution Tuesday April 28th

Essex County and The Community Food Bank of New Jersey hold an emergency food distribution on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Essex County Branch Brook Park at Cherry Blossom Welcome Center in Newark. Please Visit the CFBNJ website for more information: https://cfbnj.org/event/food-distribution-4-28-2020/

Mayor Frank