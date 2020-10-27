Maplewood Covid-19 Update: 33 New Cases Reported Since October 1

From Maplewood Mayor Frank McGehee, October 27:

COVID Stats Update

Our cumulative numbers and October numbers through 10/26 are as follows:

Total Deaths: 27

Total Cases: 402

October new cases: 33 (ages: 13-65 with 30% of new cases are between 13-19 years old.)

Total recovered cases: 299

IMPORTANT: If you receive a positive test result and have not heard from the Maplewood Public Health Division, please contact us at (973) 762-8120 so that we can advise you on isolation, quarantine and contact tracing. Unfortunately we have learned that there is a delay in lab data entry of positive COVID cases, especially rapid antigen results, statewide.

Essex County numbers have risen substantially, the 7 day Average Positive Count was 25 for the beginning of October, as of today the 7 day Average Positive Count is at 187.

State aggregate data resources:

https://www.nj.gov/health/cd/ topics/ncov.shtml Click under “daily case summary updates.”

https://www.nj.gov/health/cd/ topics/covid2019_dashboard. shtml Click the Demographics tab.

For COVID-19 questions, please call 2-1-1 or our Public Health Division at (973) 762-8120 or visit the Maplewood COVID-19 website: https://www.twp.maplewood.nj. us/covid19.

The CDC new definition of Close Contact

The Center for Disease Control has a new definition of Close Contact.

Close Contact is defined as exposure (being within 6 feet) of an infected person for 15 minutes or more cumulatively during a 24-hour period in which the infected person is infectious.

Please wear/continue to wear your mask

Wearing a mask means to be courteous to your fellow neighbors and citizens and protect them from whatever you may or may not have been exposed to including the possibility of being asymptomatic. This should not be too much to ask as it is important that we all recommit and fully embrace our ability to be civil and respectful to each other as a community. This is the #newnormalmaplewood. And speaking of which, please join the #newnormalmaplewood social media campaign. Take a picture of yourself doing everyday activities while simultaneously protecting yourself and others from COVID-19. Post it on any social media of your choice using hashtag #newnormalmaplewood. Thank you.

New COVID Alert NJ App

NJ has released a free and secure exposure notification app to assist with Contact Tracing and protecting our communities.

Download COVID Alert NJ in the App Store or Google Play Store. Opt-in to receive “Exposure Notifications”.

The app will use Bluetooth to sense any “close contacts”—other app users who are within 6 feet of you for more than 10 minute.

When your app senses a close contact, your phone will exchange a secure random code with the close contact’s phone. Note your location and name are never disclosed.

If you test positive for COVID-19, a public health representative will call you and ask if you’re willing to anonymously notify your “close contacts” by uploading your app’s close contact codes.

Each day, the app will compare your list of close contact codes to the list of codes associated with positive COVID-19 app users. If there’s a match you will get an Exposure Alert, along with appropriate next steps Download.

Testing

LAST WEEK for Testng at the Community Pool. 8 AM – 4 PM by Appointment or Walk Up https:// salernomedicalassociates. fullslate.com/

All insurances are accepted. You must bring an insurance card and a form of I.D. If you do not have insurance, please bring your social security card and testing will be free of charge.

Note: This is not a rapid test. The test is administered down the throat and a blood sample is taken to check for COVID-19 antibodies. All testing is done by professional licensed nurses. You can choose to do one test, or both.

Or

Please check out www.essexcovid.org to register for a test in Essex County this week:

Tuesday – Branch Brook Park – Newark

Wednesday – Verona Community Pool

Thursday – Local 68 – West Caldwell

Friday – Weequahic Park – Newark