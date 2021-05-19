Maplewood Eliminates Outdoor Mask Mandate

At the May 18 Township Committee meeting, Mayor Frank McGehee announced that Maplewood is eliminating the requirement of masks in outdoor public spaces, following Governor Murphy’s announcement yesterday.

Masking requirements in indoor spaces remain. McGehee clarified that individuals at small gatherings at private residences are not required to wear masks. He also clarified that “outdoor public spaces do not include childcare centers and other childcare facilities, youth summer camps, public, private or parochial school premises.”