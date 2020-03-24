Maplewood March 24 COVID-19 Update: 12 Residents Diagnosed, 6 ‘Nearly Fully Recovered’

An update from Maplewood Mayor McGehee and the Public Health Division regarding COVID-19 Coronavirus:

Good Evening,

Maplewood Public Health Division Report

In the last two days, the Maplewood Public Health Division has been notified of 3 new coronavirus COVID-19 cases bringing our case total to 12 in Maplewood. At the moment, The NJ Department of Health has reported 3,675 confirmed cases in the state of New Jersey which includes 342 in Essex County. The three new cases are a 20 year old male, a 45 year old male and and a 45 year old female. The 45 year old female is self-isolating and the household contacts are self-monitoring.

The recent contact history of the all three cases is being investigated by the Maplewood Public Health Division. They are contacting anyone who has potentially been exposed and coordinating with other local health departments and health care providers.

Of our previous 9 cases, 6 have nearly fully recovered and 3 are receiving medical care but recovering.

Again, if you are feeling sick with cough and fever, please stay home and call your healthcare provider for guidance on how to manage your symptoms and if you can manage your symptoms (cough and fever) from home, please do so.

If you are a close contact with a suspected or known case of coronavirus and have questions on what to do, please call the Maplewood Public Health Division, (973) 762-8120. You can also call 2-1-1 or the state coronavirus hotline, (800)222-1222.

Elective Surgeries

As part of the state’s effort to preserve the capacity of the health care system to respond to COVID-19, Governor Phil Murphy signed Executive Order No. 109, directing the suspension of all elective surgeries and invasive procedures performed on adults that are scheduled to take place after 5:00 p.m. on Friday, March 27. The Governor’s Executive Order applies to all medical and dental operations that can be delayed without undue risk to the current or future health of the patient, as determined by the patient’s physician or dentist. Please reach out to your physician or dentist if you are scheduled to have a procedure after 5:00 p.m. on Friday, March 27.

New Jersey Job Portal to Connect Residents to Opportunities

The state has launched a new online portal with jobs in critical industries responding to COVID-19. The jobs portal is available at:https://jobs.covid19.nj.gov.

The jobs portal already has more than 12,000 openings in industries including grocery stores, shipping and logistics, healthcare, janitorial services, human services, and warehousing.

Township Service

Please visit our township website and check out our COVID-19 page at: https://www.twp.maplewood.nj.us/covid19 and be sure to miss important information and sign up for our township email communications at: https://www.twp.maplewood.nj.us/subscribe

2020 Census Update

As of 3/23, 18.4% of Essex County’s households have filled out the census, Maplewood is at 25.6% and trailing South Orange who posted a 30.2% response rate. Let’s catch South Orange!

Don’t delay. Go to my2020census.gov/ now. You Matter, Be Counted – Everyone in Maplewood Counts Thank you.

MAPSO Small Business

Again, several small businesses are open, selling items for delivery via mail or direct drop off with social distancing. To learn more about our Springfield Ave businesses, please go to http://www.springfieldavenue.com/covid19-updates and for South Orange go to https://southorangecovid19.com/business.

Mayor Frank McGehee